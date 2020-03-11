Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select on light to moderate demand and moderate offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 8 cents to $207/cwt.
- Select was down $2.22 to $196.49.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 10,423 head sold live for $108-110, and 3,731 head sold dressed for $175-176. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 3,269 head sold live for $109-111, and 6,876 head sold dressed for $173-176.
Cattle saw support from the idea futures are oversold, but the market and virus fears outweighed the positives.
“On the other hand, another sharp break in the U.S. stock market is raising more fears that consumers will back away from the beef market for a couple of weeks at least, and perhaps a couple of months,” the Hightower Report said.
Beef values have been uneven, and average weights are going up, against the seasonal trend. “Beef values have been choppy lately and not reflecting the futures downtrend for the most part,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Average weights are increasing in a counter seasonal trend which could further contribute to a beef pipeline backup.”