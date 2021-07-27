 Skip to main content
Cattle supply appears to be on the decline in the months ahead, The Hightower Report and demand factors are supportive, leading to the recent rally. “This could support October and December cattle on ideas that supply will be lower than previously anticipated,” they said.

Supply is also expected to tighten over the August-September timeframe, as the cash tone remains steady, staying supportive for cattle, The Hightower report said.

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.19% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.44%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.46%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.55% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.49%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 2.44% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.43%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.08%, EUR/USD was up 0.07% and USD/JPY was down 0.29%.

Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are unchanged, and October gasoline is up 0.64%.

