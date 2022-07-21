 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down $2.77 to $267.76/cwt.
  • Select was $1.72 lower to $240.53.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 599 head sold live for $142, and 420 head sold dressed for $225-228. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no reported live sales, and 1,892 head sold dressed for $224-232.

“US beef export sales for the week ending July 14 came in at 23,766 tonnes, up from 9,186 tonnes the previous week and the highest since May 5,” the Hightower Report said. “The average of the previous four weeks is 12,122. Cumulative sales for 2022 have reached 738,900 tonnes, up from 733,100 a year ago and the highest on record for this time of year.”

“Feeder cattle are benefiting from lower corn and continue their trend up,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Net beef sales for 2022 were 23,800 mt and up noticeably from the previous week and up 97% from the prior 4-week average. Cattle slaughter projected at 125,000. CME Feeder Cattle Index for July 20: down 0.08 at 172.42.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Heat for the next two weeks could cause cattle weights to drop sharply and production to decline, putting pressure on prices, The Hightower Re…

Cattle

The estimated average dressed cattle weight last week was 809 pounds, down from 810 the previous week and down from 817 a year ago. Weights co…

Cattle

Short-term demand appears to be better than expected with beef prices moving up to the highest level since April 15, The Hightower Report said…

Cattle

Choice carcass values are at $270+ and are strong from this time of year, Total Farm Marketing said. “Tomorrow will bring the next USDA Cattle…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The August cattle market rallied to the highest level since June 17, as traders watch high temperatures being forecasted in the immediate futu…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News