Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $2.77 to $267.76/cwt.
- Select was $1.72 lower to $240.53.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 599 head sold live for $142, and 420 head sold dressed for $225-228. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no reported live sales, and 1,892 head sold dressed for $224-232.
“US beef export sales for the week ending July 14 came in at 23,766 tonnes, up from 9,186 tonnes the previous week and the highest since May 5,” the Hightower Report said. “The average of the previous four weeks is 12,122. Cumulative sales for 2022 have reached 738,900 tonnes, up from 733,100 a year ago and the highest on record for this time of year.”
“Feeder cattle are benefiting from lower corn and continue their trend up,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Net beef sales for 2022 were 23,800 mt and up noticeably from the previous week and up 97% from the prior 4-week average. Cattle slaughter projected at 125,000. CME Feeder Cattle Index for July 20: down 0.08 at 172.42.”