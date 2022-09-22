Traders “may be underestimating the impact of weakening consumer confidence,” The Hightower Report said. “The large futures premium to cash prices may also encourage higher weights.”
Futures still hold a premium to the cash market, they said, as a significant drop in production may be coming this fall. “But short-term, supply may not decline as much as expected.”
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.24% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.83%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.97%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.11% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.22%. The markets are reacting to the “seventh consecutive rate hike” on Wednesday as banks attempt to curb inflation. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.27% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.40%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.37%, EUR/USD was up 0.22% and USD/JPY was down 1.80%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $2.52 (3.04%), and November gasoline is up 3.26%.