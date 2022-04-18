Short-term fundamentals are mixed, but the discount of cattle futures to the cash market gives the bulls a slight edge, according to The Hightower Report. This could help the market find good support on setbacks.
We saw some cash cattle anywhere from $1.37 up to $1.45 last week, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Generally speaking, we were a dollar or two better than the week prior.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.28% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.85%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.72%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.62% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.47%.
The Shanghai Composite fell 0.5% to close at 3,196 while the Shenzhen Component rose 0.4% to 11,691 on Monday, as investors evaluated strong Chinese economic data and a reduction in the country’s reserve requirement ratio. China’s first quarter GDP grew faster than expected despite the impact of Covid lockdowns in parts of the country, rising 4.8%, compared with expectations for a 4.4% annual increase. Meanwhile, the People’s Bank of China announced plans on Friday to cut banks’ RRR by 25 basis points, releasing about 530 billion yuan of liquidity into the financial system to cushion an economic slowdown. The reduction was less than what markets expected, as previous cuts have always been 50 bps or higher. Notable decliners include China Merchants (-7.4%), East Money (-2.5%) and China Meheco (-9.6%), while sharp gains were seen from Walvax Biotechnology (8.7%), China Resources (10%) and Longi Green Energy (4.2%).
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.22%, EUR/USD was down 0.03% and USD/JPY was down 0.13%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.08%, and June gasoline is down0 .47%.