Feeder cattle continued their march upwards on Tuesday with another 5 to 95 cent gains for the front months, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
Talk of the overbought condition of the cattle market after Monday's contract high helped to spark some selling. “Open interest remains in an uptrend which is a positive technical development,” The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.11%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.14%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.21%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.24% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.04%. Stock markets in Europe are trading around the flat line this morning as “investors remain cautious after hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Powell the day before weighed on risk appetite, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are falling for the third straight session in China following sharp losses on Wall Street overnight, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that the central bank would be prepared to move faster and that interest rates could peak higher if data warranted, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.06% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.48%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.09%, EUR/USD was down 0.11% and USD/JPY was down 0.12%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 30 cents (0.39%), and April gasoline is down 0.59%.