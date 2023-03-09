Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 18 cents to $284.60/cwt.
- Select was $2.07 lower to $276.05.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 281 head sold live for $165, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 194 head sold live for $164-165, and 474 dressed sales of $265.
"The cattle market still has a lot of value, and outside markets were in ‘risk-off’ mode, led by the equity markets trading nearly 500 points lower during the course of the day,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The February jobs report will be released and that could trigger market concerns regarding interest rates, and the market was pricing those factors in on Thursday.”
“U.S. beef export sales for the week ending March 2 came in at 5,570 tonnes, down from 8,084 the previous week and the lowest since December 29,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 298,367 tonnes, down from 399,756 a year ago and the lowest since 2019. The five-year average is 320,958.”