Cattle

Live cattle markets are showing “strong to moderate gains,” Total Farm Marketing said, largely due to short covering and “value buying.” A discount of futures to the cash market helped support prices before the cash trade developed this week, they said.

“If prices can push through (the 10-day average of $133.20), a further correction is likely,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The expectation is for the cash market to remain mostly steady comparable to last week.”

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.62% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.80%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.33%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.54% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.82%. New data is showing jobless rates are “edging lower” but wage growth also fell in the UK. In Asian markets, traders are watching COVID lockdowns ease, with expectations for “normal life” to resume on June 1, Tradingeconomics.com said. China’s lockdowns have caused retail and factory activity to fall “sharply” in April. Shanghai’s Composite Index were up 0.65% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.42%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.66%, EUR/USD was up 0.96% and USD/JPY was up 0.33%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 14 cents (0.12%), and July gasoline is down 0.08%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

