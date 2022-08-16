 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle markets finished lower as “ideas that the production pace will slow later this year and into 2023” supported the market, but a “low, overbought condition” force traders to sell as the day went on, The Hightower Report said.

“The Bulls have the technical advantage until we see a breakdown back below this pocket,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “A failure to defend this level in today’s session could lead to a retest of trendline support and three major moving averages.”

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.16% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.08%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.03%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.14% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.48%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.05% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished unchanged.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.04%, EUR/USD was up 0.12% and USD/JPY was up 0.99%.

Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 45 cents (0.50%), and October gasoline is down 0.04%.

Marketplace

