Cow slaughter continues to be large indications liquidation from drought in the Southwest, according to The Cattle Report. Most of the increase in cow slaughter is from the beef herd as dairy cows are running under last year.
Total beef export commitments for 2020 are 4% above last year’s pace at 784k metric tons, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.41% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.03%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.32%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.05% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.43%. European stock markets traded mixed on Friday, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 remaining flat at a three-week high. Global sentiment was supported by upbeat data on China service sector activity and renewed optimism surrounding a relief package in the US after President Trump said that talks between the White House and Congress were back underway, days after announcing via Twitter that negotiations had been canceled. Meanwhile, a resurgence in coronavirus cases across Europe and its impact on the region's economic recovery continued to worry investors. On the economic data front, industrial output figures from both the UK and France disappointed, while Italy's output beat forecasts. The Shanghai Composite added 54.02 points or 1.68% to 3272.08 on Friday, as trading resumes after China’s 8-day national holiday. Among individual stocks, Apple suppliers posted hefty gains after the company announced on Tuesday that it would hold its largest product launch of the year on October 13, with Lens Technology adding 11.3%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.31%, EUR/USD was up 0.39% and USD/JPY was down 0.17%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 97%, and November gasoline is down 2.05%.