Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 24 cents to $264.52/cwt.
- Select was 42 cents higher to $238.36.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 144 head sold live for $149, and no reported dressed sales.
“Friday's Cattle on Feed report was negative according to expectations as total cattle on feed and placement numbers were above expectations,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Those report numbers pressured the open on the cattle markets to start the week… The report keeps the longer-term view of the cattle market intact as supplies are still going to be tight.”
“For the monthly cold storage report from the USDA, end of July frozen beef stocks reached 510.841 mln pounds, up 27.4% from last year but down 1.2% from the end of June,” the Hightower Report said. “Stocks normally increase 1.4% for the month so the 1.2% drop is a bullish development.”