 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up 24 cents to $264.52/cwt.
  • Select was 42 cents higher to $238.36.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 144 head sold live for $149, and no reported dressed sales.

“Friday's Cattle on Feed report was negative according to expectations as total cattle on feed and placement numbers were above expectations,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Those report numbers pressured the open on the cattle markets to start the week… The report keeps the longer-term view of the cattle market intact as supplies are still going to be tight.”

“For the monthly cold storage report from the USDA, end of July frozen beef stocks reached 510.841 mln pounds, up 27.4% from last year but down 1.2% from the end of June,” the Hightower Report said. “Stocks normally increase 1.4% for the month so the 1.2% drop is a bullish development.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“Traders are positioning ahead of today's USDA cattle on feed report, and the cash market news continues to carry a positive tilt,” The Highto…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The cattle market remains in a steady uptrend as traders see tightening supply over the next three quarters. “Cow slaughter has been active ov…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

In the live cattle market, cash prices “continue to show strength,” Ben DiCostanzo of Walsh Trading said. “Trade reached 150.00 this week and …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

While the beef market is sluggish, cash cattle are very strong and the outlook for declining supply for the next three quarters could continue…

Cattle

The monthly NASS Cattle on Feed report showed cattle in feedlots on Aug. 1 is down from July for the sixth consecutive reduction since Feb’s r…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News