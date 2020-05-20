Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $5.43 to $404.04/cwt.
- Select went up $2.31 to $391.18.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 7,546 head sold dressed at $175-190, with 1,707 sold live at $110-120. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,291 head were sold live at $114-116, and 3,281 head were sold dressed at $175-190.
The cattle market “challenged” the high set on Monday early on today, but midsession selling saw the prices fall lower today, The Hightower Report said. “Technically, the market is a bit overbought, but with cash cattle trading near $155 to $118, June remains at a huge discount,” they said.
“With slaughter running nearly 11% higher than last week, we should at least see cash values steady, if not higher,” Stewart-Peterson said.