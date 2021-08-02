Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose $2.54 cent to $281.00/cwt.
- Select went up $4.19 to $263.38.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 205 head sold dressed at $197, with 1,344 head sold live at $125. There were no reported sales in Iowa/Minnesota
Feeders were trading higher through Monday despite higher grain prices. Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said that action should be taken “with a grain of salt.” He said the market “is catching its breath” and if corn can grab some momentum it will limit the gains for feeders.
Live cattle, meanwhile, are trading at the top end of their range and with bearish seasonal action coming up, it might be a selling opportunity, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. However, right now, he suggests any pullbacks as a buying opportunity as deferred contracts are showing strength.