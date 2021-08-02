 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

  • Choice rose $2.54 cent to $281.00/cwt.
  • Select went up $4.19 to $263.38.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 205 head sold dressed at $197, with 1,344 head sold live at $125. There were no reported sales in Iowa/Minnesota

Feeders were trading higher through Monday despite higher grain prices. Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said that action should be taken “with a grain of salt.” He said the market “is catching its breath” and if corn can grab some momentum it will limit the gains for feeders.

Live cattle, meanwhile, are trading at the top end of their range and with bearish seasonal action coming up, it might be a selling opportunity, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. However, right now, he suggests any pullbacks as a buying opportunity as deferred contracts are showing strength.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cash market is staying quiet and slow to develop for the week, likely holding off until the end of the week. Bids are still undefined, and…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The bullish Cattle on Feed Report from Friday leaves the market with fewer cattle than expected, The Hightower Report said today.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Live cattle markets broke below the bottom of the three-week consolidation mark on Wednesday, hitting their lowest levels since June 11, The H…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Tightening supply and strong demand signals to keep the trend upward, The Hightower Report said today. “Consumer demand remains very strong wi…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News