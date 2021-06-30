 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down $1.05 to $291.29/cwt.
  • Select was $1.13 lower to $269.27.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 6,653 head sold live for $122-126, and 6,028 sold dressed for $197-198. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 3,819 head sold live for $124-126.50, and 2,652 head sold dressed for $195-202.

Analysts are watching cash cattle trends and hints at higher prices. “Cash cattle has not been very active – better potential for higher prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Feedlots holding the cards as they know packers will need purchase before week’s end. Cattle slaughter projected at 121,000. Feeder Cattle cash index for June 28: up .54 at 146.72.”

“Stochastics trending lower at midrange will tend to reinforce a move lower especially if support levels are taken out,” the Hightower Report said. “The market's short-term trend is negative as the close remains below the 9-day moving average. The daily closing price reversal up is a positive indicator that could support higher prices.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

