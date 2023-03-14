Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up $1.05 to $285.91/cwt.
- Select up 94 cents to $274.56/cwt.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 283 sold live at $164 and none sold dressed. There were no reported sales in Iowa/Minnesota.
Slow exports, a sluggish beef market and technical damage “have traders on alert to a possible top in the market,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “We feel it’s just a correction with supplies very tight and spring barbeque demand just around the corner.”
“A relief rally in corn likely didn’t do the feeder market any favors,” Blue Line Futures said. “If the selling continues (in live cattle), traders will look to the 100-day moving average as potential support.”