Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady to firm on light to moderate demand offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell 21 cents to $210.72/cwt.
- Select went up 43 cents to $207.94.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 671 head sold dressed at $190-193, with 147 sold live at $121-122. In Nebraska, there were no reported sales.
Markets were lower today, especially in April’s live contract, as the cattle contracts hit their lowest points since early October. “The market remains in an oversold condition but the sloppy trade in the beef market, and fears of slowing demand short-term continued to spark some long liquidation selling pressure for cattle,” The Hightower Report said.
They added that without any strength coming in the beef market, “it is difficult to assume higher cash trade this week,” despite packer profit margins being positive.