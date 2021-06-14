 Skip to main content
While traders sometimes expect increasing beef supply and weakening demand at this time of the year, feedlots seem current with marketings, and demand appears to be stronger than normal as the economy recovers from COVID-19, The Hightower Report said today.

Cattle markets are firm today following short-covering and value buying strength to end last week. “Cattle prices closed at their highest levels in nearly a month on Friday,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

Cattle futures are supported by a positive basis and cash markets today, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.05%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.10%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.04%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.05% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.23%. Stocks in Europe are up today including London’s FTSE which rose to a new 16-month peak, supported by global economic recovery hopes, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are mixed overnight with Japan up as investors were optimistic that the Bank of Japan will extend its pandemic-relief programs later this week “to support a fragile economic recovery,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.58% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.74%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.09%, EUR/USD was up 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 0.04%.

Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 35 cents (0.49%), and July gasoline is up 0.48%.

