A surge higher in grain prices is pressuring feeder cattle, The Hightower Report said. “While longer-term demand factors look positive, traders do not seem too confident that beef demand from the food service industry will recover much in January.”
Cattle could be choppy today as correctional trade occurred Tuesday and the December contract expires today, Total Farm Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.05% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.48%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.69%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.31% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.48%. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.72% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.45%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.10%, EUR/USD was down 0.08% and USD/JPY was down 0.08%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 43 cents (0.89%), and February gasoline is down 0.96%.