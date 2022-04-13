Beef cutouts are higher on the close on Tuesday. Moving past the Easter holiday could help spur some retailer buying as stores prepare for May and the expected uptick in grilling demand, said Scott Masters of Total Farm Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.44% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.61%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.30%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.72% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.05%. Stock futures in Europe lack direction on Wednesday, following a 2-day slide, as investors digest the latest inflation reports and prospects of faster tightening from central banks around the world. The inflation in the UK increased more than expected to 7% last month, the same as in the US, Germany and the Euro Area. All eyes will now be on the ECB monetary policy decision tomorrow for an update on the central bank plans to curb inflationary pressures and boost the economy. Meanwhile, traders continue to fall the war in Ukraine which is far from over, with President Putin saying peace talks hit a dead end. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.8% to 3,187 while the Shenzhen Component lost 1.6% to 11,568 on Wednesday, giving back some gains from the previous session, as concerns around the mainland’s Covid situation continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Markets also assessed data which showed Chinese exports rose more than forecast in March, while imports unexpectedly slumped. Growth-oriented names in the technology and healthcare sectors led the declines, with notable losses from East Money (-1%), 37 Interactive (-7.3%), Wingtech Technology (-5.6%), Shijiazhuang Yilin (-8.4%), China Meheco (-10%) and Wuxi Apptec (-4.4%). Meanwhile, resource-related firms gained as commodity prices jumped after Putin said peace negotiations were a dead-end, including Zijin Mining (7.3%), Yunnan Aluminum (5.7%), China Coal (10%) and Henan Shenhuo (8.8%).
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.13%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was up 0.54%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.21%, and May gasoline is up 1.19%.