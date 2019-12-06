Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on light to moderate demand and heavy offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell $1.04 to $224.56/cwt.
- Select went down 82 cents to $207.30.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 10,490 head sold dressed at $187-188, with 238 sold live at $118. In Iowa/Minnesota, 4.242 head were sold live at $117-120, and 4,202 head were sold dressed at $188-190.
Cattle dealt with a small range today, as the market is still dealing with some negative technical influences, The Hightower Report said. “Futures remain overbought basis traditional technical indicators and traders will monitor the COT report closely tonight,” they said.
Funds are staying long in the cattle complex, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. “The market still looks relatively strong,” she said, adding that nobody is certain when the correction will begin.