Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for Choice and down for Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $2.39 to $257.90/cwt.
- Select was down $1.10 to $248.84/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.
USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 125,000 head for Monday. That matches last week, but is 17,000 head above the same Monday last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
The sharp decline in energy prices this week have calmed traders’ concerned that high food and energy costs would discourage beef consumption, according to the Hightower Report.