Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $3.25 to $241.60/cwt.
- Select rose $2.50 to $217.48.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said.
Strong export demand and a supportive cattle on feed report helped cattle markets move higher on Monday. “Export demand was at a record high last week and traders see the strength in the beef market as a factor to support cash markets ahead,” the Hightower Report said. “The Cattle-on-Feed report was also supportive.”
The report was “friendlier than expected,” Brugler Marketing said. “On Friday, USDA reported 11.973 mln head of cattle were on feed on Nov. 1, the largest November inventory on record. October marketings were 1.873 mln head and slightly below last year. Just 2.192 mln head were placed in October, which marked the third lowest on record for the month.”