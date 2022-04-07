 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up 36 cents to $271.40.
  • Select was up 17 cents to $261.22.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska USDA reported 120 head sold dressed at $224. In Iowa/Minnesota 275 head were sold live at $140.51 and 220 were sold dressed at $226.

The cattle market is trading at a stiff discount to the cash market as opposed to the normal strong premium to the cash market at this time of year, according to the Hightower Report.

Cash cattle are expected to remain steady for the week though slightly lower corn futures could be supportive, according to Total Farm Marketing.

