 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down $1.66 to $266.28/cwt.
  • Select down 95 cents to $240.35/cwt.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,893 sold live at $143-146 and 760 sold dressed at $225-228. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 2,259  sold live at $142-146 and 40 head sold dressed at $227.

Cattle futures “have been in an uptrend since May” and there is continued open interest, Total Farm Marketing said. That indicates the potential for a longer-term rally. “Open interest in the live cattle market has been at 6-year lows, but over the past week, money flow has moved into the market as new longs have started buying.”

There was a “lack of bullish follow-through news in the cash market” for cattle today, The Hightower Report said. “A surge higher yesterday helped to limit the buying today.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

U.S. federally inspected beef production rises to 542m pounds for the week ending July 30 from 539m in the previous week, according to USDA es…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Beef production was up 3% last week over last year, even with lower weights, according to The Hightower Report.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Traders see tightening supply later this year and into 2023 as a supportive force, and the short term heat in the forecast has traders believi…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News