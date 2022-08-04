Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $1.66 to $266.28/cwt.
- Select down 95 cents to $240.35/cwt.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,893 sold live at $143-146 and 760 sold dressed at $225-228. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 2,259 sold live at $142-146 and 40 head sold dressed at $227.
Cattle futures “have been in an uptrend since May” and there is continued open interest, Total Farm Marketing said. That indicates the potential for a longer-term rally. “Open interest in the live cattle market has been at 6-year lows, but over the past week, money flow has moved into the market as new longs have started buying.”
There was a “lack of bullish follow-through news in the cash market” for cattle today, The Hightower Report said. “A surge higher yesterday helped to limit the buying today.”