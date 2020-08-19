Cash feeder cattle prices at Oklahoma City’s auction held for the lighter-weight animals but weakened slightly for the mid and heavier numbers, Allendale said. That stopped seven weeks in a row of gains. There is a known seasonal prices for feeders in July-August.
Futures prices were firm. Stronger box prices and higher asking prices for fed cattle failed to encourage new buying in the futures, but most of the cash trade was after the close, according to the Cattle Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps were up 0.12% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.52%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.23%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.35% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.36%. European stocks traded higher after a negative start on Wednesday, with the DAX 30 rising 0.3% drawing strength from Wall Street’s rally and despite mounting concerns over a surge in coronavirus infections and its impact on economic recovery and escalating U.S.-China tensions. German Chancellor Merkel announced on Tuesday a pause in loosening restrictions after the country reported the highest number of daily cases in almost four months, while Finland said it would re-impose travel restrictions for several European countries starting August 24. Bloomberg reported that the U.S. State Department has asked colleges and universities to divest from Chinese holdings in their endowments, warning schools in a letter to get ahead of potentially more onerous measures on holding the shares. Meantime in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell 156.71 points or 0.62% to 25210.67 after the morning session was cancelled by the strongest typhoon this year.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.08%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was down 0.09%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.88%, and October gasoline is down 2.08%.