Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was 28 cents lower to $271.44/cwt.
- Select was down $1.94 to $254.49.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no live sales reported, and 78 head sold dressed for $248.
“The Cattle on Feed report on Friday didn’t bring many surprises and was relatively neutral towards expectations,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Going into the numbers, the cattle market was under selling pressure as cash was weaker and the market seemed to lose its upward momentum. The Cattle on Feed report still confirmed a tighter cattle supply.”
Producer placements are down, but not as much as expected. “The market is oversold technically after last week's setback, and producer placements were not as low as expected, but were still down 8% from last year,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $271.11, down $0.61 on the day.”