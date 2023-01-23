 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was 28 cents lower to $271.44/cwt.
  • Select was down $1.94 to $254.49.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no live sales reported, and 78 head sold dressed for $248.

“The Cattle on Feed report on Friday didn’t bring many surprises and was relatively neutral towards expectations,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Going into the numbers, the cattle market was under selling pressure as cash was weaker and the market seemed to lose its upward momentum. The Cattle on Feed report still confirmed a tighter cattle supply.”

Producer placements are down, but not as much as expected. “The market is oversold technically after last week's setback, and producer placements were not as low as expected, but were still down 8% from last year,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $271.11, down $0.61 on the day.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Thursday was the third down day for cattle in a row, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The cattle market was mixed yesterday. There was some light cash cattle trade reported in Nebraska in a wide range, said Joe Vaclavik of Stand…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

USDA boxed beef cutout closed at 87 cents lower on Friday. This is down from the previous week and the lowest since Dec. 23, according to The …

Cattle

According to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging Friday’s Cattle On Feed report was regarded “as slightly bearish relative to estimates.”

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

With choppy trade in the beef market and the cash market, the market remains vulnerable to additional long liquidation selling pressures, The …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News