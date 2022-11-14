The cattle market faded Friday, leaving traders watching closely to start the week, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning.
Further, “with the sharp break in beef prices, rising weights, and the fact that beef production last week was up 0.8% from last year, the cattle market looks vulnerable to further weakness,” The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.31%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.39%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.42%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.54% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.41%. European stocks rose modestly on Monday after enjoying their best week since March. Investors weighed last week's weaker-than-expected U.S. CPI data against the Federal Reserve governor saying there is still “a ways to go” before policymakers stop raising interest rates, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asia, the Nikkei 225 Index in Japan retreated from two-month highs, dragged lower by a 13% plunge in SoftBank Group after its Vision Fund arm posted a large quarterly loss on dwindling tech valuations, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index went down 0.13% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index fell 1.05%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.58%, EUR/USD was down 0.18% and USD/JPY was up 1.08%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 78 cents (0.88%), and January gasoline is up 0.40%.