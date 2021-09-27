 Skip to main content
Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice fell 62 cents to $302.70/cwt.
  • Select fell 15 cents to $274.38/cwt.

There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota or Nebraska.

After Friday’s “bearish report,” packers are not likely to be aggressive this week, Total Farm Marketing said.

Cattle markets traded both sides of unchanged in the live market, as the lower opening allowed more buyers to emerge, The Hightower Report said. “Positive momentum studies in the neutral zone will tend to reinforce higher price action.”

