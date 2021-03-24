 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

  Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.

  • Choice up 85 cents to $234.84.
  • Select down $1.16 to $224.07.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 897 head sold dressed at $184, with 4,300 sold live at $115.47. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,325 head were sold live at $114.85 to $115.50, and 1,304 head sold dressed at $184.24.

Cattle were firm but stayed within the same tight trading range today, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group. Feeders were strong and futures were solid as traders continue to look at the idea of the food service industry recovering this summer.

Cattle futures are still trying to regain last week’s losses and strong boxed beef demand is making traders hopeful for a stronger cash market yet this week, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

