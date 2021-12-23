Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up $1.08 to $262.94.
- Select up $2.12 to $252.95.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 674 head sold dressed at $217 to 218. In Iowa/Nebraska 1,503 sold dressed at $217-218.
Cash cattle prices this week were $3 weaker from last week’s activity, flipping the basis negative as December’s contract moves to expiration. That led to negative trade in the futures market.
Cattle purchases by packers were steady with last week, Total Farm Marketing said.