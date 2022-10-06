 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 30 cents to $247.36/cwt.
  • Select down $2.23 to $216.99/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 7,164 sold live at $144-148.75 and 1,068 sold dressed at $230-230.50. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 2,080 sold live at $145-149 and 673 head sold dressed at $228-230.

Live and feeder cattle markets saw mixed trade today, as higher cash trade supported live cattle, but feeders weren’t able to rally on lower grain trade. “Cash trade is trending higher than last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This supported the October futures which is tied closely to the cash market.”

“The weaker grain market tone failed to push feeders higher, but prices seem supported at these levels,” Total Farm Marketing said. “October options expire on Friday, and first notice day for October futures is on Monday, which could keep the market choppy the next few days.”

