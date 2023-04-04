Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 2.85 to $287.94/cwt.
- Select up 3.77 to $277.95/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 70 head sold live at $170.00 and none sold dressed.
Sharp gains in the cash market spurred the most active cash day we have seen in some time, with more than 50,000 reported by 2pm, according Schweiterman Cattle Comments.
The higher crude oil prices could impact high beef prices and the economy in general, according to Total Farm Marketing.