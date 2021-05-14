“Look for a recovery bounce as the beef trend is very strong,” The Hightower Report said today.
Cattle futures calls are for mixed values today after finishing down triple-digit on Thursday. “The commodity complex was hit with a round of risk off trade, pressuring the majority of ag commodities,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Fat cattle futures bounced back from limit losses touched earlier on Thursday, though they still closed $2.50 to $3.00 in the red yesterday, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.67%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.86%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.90%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.76% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.74%. Stock markets in Europe are up, ending the week on a brighter note, after inflation woes rattled the markets in recent sessions, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, after a volatile week with concerns about inflation and new shut downs in Japan in areas hard hit by Covid-19, stock rebounded as traders welcomed reports that foreign direct investment into China surged 38.6% in the first four months of the year, boosted by higher investment in the service industry and the high-tech industry, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose by 1.71% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 2.32%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.31%, EUR/USD was up 0.36% and USD/JPY was down 0.12%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.331%, and June is gasoline is up 0.66%.