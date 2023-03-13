Fat cattle futures ended the day $0.52 to $1.02 weaker across the front months. That kept the board in the red for the week, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.
The market remains in a choppy to lower pattern but is holding above the early March lows and the mid-February lows. A firm tone to the cash and beef markets has been enough to provide underlying support, The Hightower Report said today.
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.03%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 fell 2.25%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.33%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 2.39% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.00%. “European stocks tumbled at the start of an action-packed week, as investors assess the possible fallout of the collapse of US lender Silicon Valley Bank,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are mixed with Japan stocks falling like the rest of Europe , but China snapped a five-day decline on positive signs for policy continuity, with the current central bank governor and finance and commerce ministers set to keep their posts, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 1.20% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 117%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.36%, EUR/USD was up 0.32% and USD/JPY was down 1.47%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 2.20 cents (2.871%), and April gasoline is up 2.22%.