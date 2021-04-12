Buyer interest from retails and food services was strong, allowing the cutout to advance significantly, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Choice boxes rallied $20.53 and Selects increased $19.13. The strong carcass value should help support the trend higher in cash. Feeder cattle followed suit, before selling pressure capped price strength to end the week.
June cattle closed sharply lower on the session Friday as technical sellers were active. The market experienced a key reversal on Thursday and long liquidation could be active as traders see the need for a technical correction, according to The Hightower Report. Cash markets traded moderately higher last week, and the strength in beef prices over the past week are likely to encourage higher trade again this week.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.17% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.10%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.08%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.08% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.32. European stock markets traded cautiously lower on Monday, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 edging lower to 15,220 and other major indexes falling between 0.1% and 0.6%, as the latest coronavirus developments continued to worry investors. German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke out again in favor of a strict national lockdown for a short period of time, with the federal government set to introduce legislation that would allow it to impose national restrictions without the backing of regional authorities. Also, the Dutch government announced it would extend night curfew and other restrictions until April 28th, while England's non-essential shops, gyms and art galleries are reopening today, as some Covid-19 restrictions are eased back. Elsewhere, India has surpassed Brazil in terms of infection numbers. Meanwhile, signs of a strong global growth recovery and hopes of robust company earnings helped to curb the losses. The Shanghai Composite lost 37.73 points or 1.09% to 3412.95 on Monday, extending declines of 0.95% last week amid persistent worries over policy tightening on expectations of further strong Chinese economic figures. China will report its Q1 GDP figure later in the week, along with a slew of data for March, including industrial output, retail sales, and house price index. On the coronavirus front, China logged 16 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, up from 10 a day earlier. Traders are also monitoring fallout from Alibaba Group Holdings after China hit the e-commerce giant with a record US$2.75 billion fine by the State Administration for Market Regulation on Saturday for anti-monopolistic practices.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.08%, EUR/USD was up 0.08% and USD/JPY was down 0.29%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.23%, and June gasoline is up 0.81%.