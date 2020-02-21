Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were firm on Choice and steady on Select on light to moderate demand and offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 59 cents to $205.09/cwt.
- Select went down 10 cents to $201.70.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 989 head sold dressed at $189-191, with 571 sold live at $119. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,968 head were sold live at $117-122, and 2,246 head were sold dressed at $189-191.
Average weights “jumped sharply” last week, suggesting feedlots are not current with marketings, The Hightower Report said. "The heavier weight will add to the tonnage as well,” they said.
Due to the “drifting” beef prices, cattle markets continued to fall today, Stewart-Peterson said. They said a break below lows set on Feb. 12 in the April live contract “could open up room for significant downside.”