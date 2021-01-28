A big premium of futures over the cash market “may lead to choppy action today,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Cash prices may be firming this week, but there have been no reported trades in Kansas or Nebraska through Wednesday up to this point. “There is talk that cash offers are near $114-115 for the plains this week, from mostly $110 last week,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.55% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.03%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.49%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.21% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.71%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.91% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.53%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.10%, EUR/USD was up 0.17% and USD/JPY was up 0.17%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 60 cents (1.21%), and March gasoline is up 1.64%.