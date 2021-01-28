 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

A big premium of futures over the cash market “may lead to choppy action today,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Cash prices may be firming this week, but there have been no reported trades in Kansas or Nebraska through Wednesday up to this point. “There is talk that cash offers are near $114-115 for the plains this week, from mostly $110 last week,” The Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.55% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.03%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.49%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.21% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.71%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.91% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.53%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.10%, EUR/USD was up 0.17% and USD/JPY was up 0.17%.

Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 60 cents (1.21%), and March gasoline is up 1.64%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Slaughter rates remained steady with last week at 651,000 head, well above last year at 633,000, according to The Cattle Report. Ample supplie…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The industry will await the upcoming cattle inventory that is expected to reflect the cattle cycle has peaked and is in a slow decline, accord…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.Choice rose 60 cents to $229.66.Select went up $1.66 to $2…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.Choice rose $1.42 to $218.91.Select went up 84 cents to to…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Beef demand remains elevated and some traders believe some hording of beef might be part of the issue,” The Hightower Report said. April catt…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

USDA Monthly cattle on feed report showed bearish numbers at 100.1 (99.4 average estimate, 100.0 last month) at 11.965 million head, Allendale…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News