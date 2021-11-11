“The market remains in a short-term uptrend with support for December cattle at $130.90,” The Hightower Report said. “The market looks to remain in a choppy but higher uptrend.”
Cattle calls are steady to lower after mixed trade on Wednesday, Total Farm Marketing said. “Gains were limited due to soft retail values and spillover weakness from the feeder market.”
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.37% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.15%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.04%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.15% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.40%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.15% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.59%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.16%, EUR/USD was down 0.08% and USD/JPY was down 0.07%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 15 cents (0.18%), and December gasoline is up 0.93%.