Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 1.66 to $264.62/cwt.
  • Select down 1.68 to $238.67/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 179 head sold dressed at $226.77.

Beef shipments have been setting new records, or been near record levels since March of 2021. The Census total 1.786b lbs of beef exports through June remains at record setting pace – and is more than the full year total from 2007 with 6 months to add, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Buying pushed the market up by mid-day to the highest level since May 4, according to The Hightower Report.

