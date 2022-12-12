 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

The market continues to carry a bullish tilt from a supply perspective. February cattle closed sharply higher on the session Friday after a slightly higher opening, and this left the market 32 lower for the week, The Hightower Report said today.

Late week recovery limited last week’s cattle losses. “Live cattle futures were $0.75 to $1.62 higher on Friday. For Feb that was enough to erase most of the week’s weakness, but the contract was still a net 32 cents lower from Friday to Friday,” said Alan Brugler of Barchart.com.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.34%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.38%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.39%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.40% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.27%. European stock markets are trading in the red Monday, “extending a global stock rout, as investors remained cautious ahead of interest rate decisions coming out this week from the world's top central banks,” TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets with financial and resource-related stocks leading the decline, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index is down 0.87% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.29%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.05%, EUR/USD was down 0.35% and USD/JPY was up 0.44%.

Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 68 cents (0.96%), and January gasoline is down 0.20%.

