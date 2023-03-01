Cattle continue setting contract highs as front months were 47 to 60 cents higher at the close yesterday, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
The steady rise in open interest is seen as a positive factor. The monthly USDA Cold Storage report carried a bullish tilt and suggested that beef demand may be a little better than traders have anticipated, The Hightower Report said today.
The sharp drop in weights is keeping beef production low, and the placements are low enough to keep a supply outlook tight for the first half of the year, The Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 020%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.64%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.61%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.59% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.90%. Stock markets in Europe rose, driven by gains in the heavyweight materials and energy sectors. Investors welcomed data showing China’s economy recovering as it lifted COVID-19 restrictions, which, in turn, drove commodities prices higher, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are up extending gains from the previous session as stronger-than-expected domestic economic data supported market optimism over China’s recovery, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose by 1.00% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.26%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.50%, EUR/USD was up 1.02% and USD/JPY was down 0.47%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 54 cents (0.70%), and April gasoline is up 0.131%.