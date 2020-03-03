Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Select and steady on Choice with moderate demand and light to moderate offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 9 cents to $206.62/cwt.
- Select was $1.54 higher to $202.70.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA said there was no reportable trade. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no reported live sales and 39 head sold dressed for $179.
Analysts continue to have concerns about the the coronavirus, and how it might impact demand for beef. “The market is oversold technically, but the spread of coronavirus across the US could slow retail demand for beef, and this could cause cattle to back up in the country,” the Hightower Report said.
The stock market helped push cattle lower. “Later afternoon selling pushed the stock market sharply lower, down nearly 450 points at the time of this writing,” the Hightower Report said. “Cattle markets also sold off into the second half of the day, posting lower closes after a sharply higher start. Apr lives gapped higher this morning by 1.33.”