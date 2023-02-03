Traders are closely watching markets today after three-digit rally on Thursday. Live cattle closed near their highs for the day with +$1 gains, said Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
“Corrective breaks for August cattle should be seen as buying opportunities,” The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.57%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.38%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.03%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.50%, but London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.41%. Stock markets in Europe traded mostly lower, “as earnings results from heavyweight American tech firms Apple, Amazon and Alphabet disappointed investors,” TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed with the Nikki Index in Japan reaching seven-week highs as “expectations that the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle may be nearing its peak,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.68% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.39%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.17%, EUR/USD was up 0.24% and USD/JPY was down 0.23%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 13 cents (0.17%), and March gasoline is down 0.15%.