Live cattle and feeder cattle futures continue to consolidate with dueling fundamentals, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said today.
June cattle experienced a hook reversal Wednesday after testing key support at $154.37, and this is a positive technical development, The Hightower Report said today. “With the oversold technical set-up and the discount of June cattle to the cash market, minor positive news for the cash market could spark significant buying over the near-term,” The Report said.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.92%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 fell by 2.36%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.35%, Germany’s DAX Index dropped by 2.36% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.87%. Stock markets in Europe traded lower amid concerns about the health of the banking sector, with news of a U.S. investigation into Credit Suisse and UBS, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Investors also contended with tensions between the U.S. and China and with tightening monetary conditions in other major economies and lingering concerns about the global banking crisis, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.64% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.13%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 1.00%, EUR/USD was down 1.00% and USD/JPY was down 0.74%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $2.92 (3.42%), and May gasoline is down 1.73%.