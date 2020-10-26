Cow slaughter continues to be large, indicating liquidation of some herds from drought in the Southwest, The Cattle Report said. Most of the increase in cow slaughter is from the beef herd while dairy cows are running under last year as dairy margins improve.
Cattle closed mixed ahead of the COF report, with 2- to 10-cent gains in 2020 expiry months, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were down 0.97% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.54%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.01%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.54% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.42. European stocks traded sharply lower on Monday, with the DAX 30 plunging over 2% to touch a 3-month low of 12,259 as rising COVID-19 infections across the region continue to worry investors. France recorded a record daily rise in cases on Sunday, Italy announced several restrictions, including closing bars early and shutting gyms and entertainment places, and Spain announced a nationwide curfew for 6 months. On the corporate front, shares of SAP slumped after reporting lower-than-expected results and as it cut its 2020 outlook. The Shanghai Composite lost 36.73 points or 1.12% to 3241.26 on Monday as China reported 20 new confirmed and 161 new asymptomatic virus cases Sunday following a surge in symptomless infections in the northwestern Xinjiang region.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.24%, EUR/USD was down 0.31% and USD/JPY was up 0.19%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 2.36%, and December gasoline is down 1.60%.