Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were weak on Choice and higher on Select on moderate to good demand and moderate to heavy offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice fell 74 cents to $212.85/cwt.
- Select was up $1.66 to $212.16.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 190 head sold live for $122-124, and 38 head sold dressed for $196.
A few factors were working against cattle markets. “The slowdown in restaurant business and the slowdown in travel in general is a bearish force from a demand perspective,” the Hightower Report said. “Supply is also expected to increase significantly into the second quarter. As a result, the market remains in a long liquidation selling mode.”
Analysts viewed the stock market rally as a good sign. “The stock market is stabilizing today, which has a supportive effect on consumer demand sensitive products like beef,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The best traded Apr live cattle contract has traded at its lowest levels today since late October though has not exactly compounded losses from the recent selloff.”