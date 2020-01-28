Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were weak on Choice and higher on Select on moderate to good demand and moderate to heavy offerings, the USDA said.

  • Choice fell 74 cents to $212.85/cwt.
  • Select was up $1.66 to $212.16.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 190 head sold live for $122-124, and 38 head sold dressed for $196.

A few factors were working against cattle markets. “The slowdown in restaurant business and the slowdown in travel in general is a bearish force from a demand perspective,” the Hightower Report said. “Supply is also expected to increase significantly into the second quarter. As a result, the market remains in a long liquidation selling mode.”

Analysts viewed the stock market rally as a good sign. “The stock market is stabilizing today, which has a supportive effect on consumer demand sensitive products like beef,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The best traded Apr live cattle contract has traded at its lowest levels today since late October though has not exactly compounded losses from the recent selloff.”

