USDA Monthly cattle on feed report showed bearish numbers at 100.1 (99.4 average estimate, 100.0 last month) at 11.965 million head, Allendale said. Placements were at 100.8 (97.0 average estimate, 90.9 last month) at 1.842 million head.
Cattle placements were above expectations by 3-4% at 101. We were looking at 97, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were down 0.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.92%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.24%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.53% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.04. European stocks traded cautiously on Monday, following Friday’s losses, as worries about record Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations, a slow vaccination rollout and delays in vaccine supplies offset prospects of further stimulus in the US. Both AstraZeneca and Pfizer have said they won't be able to meet delivery targets to Europe in the coming weeks. In addition, the US President is expected to reimpose a travel ban on the EU and the UK over fears of new coronavirus strain. The Shanghai Composite added 17.49 points or 0.48% to 3624.24 on Monday, extending gains of 1.11% last week and closing at 5-year highs as investors were optimistic that COVID-19 vaccines will reduce the infection rate globally and that US economic recovery will strengthen as lawmakers continue negotiations over President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.13%, EUR/USD was down 0.14% and USD/JPY was up 0.02%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.10%, and March gasoline is up 0.38%.