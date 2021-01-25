 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

USDA Monthly cattle on feed report showed bearish numbers at 100.1 (99.4 average estimate, 100.0 last month) at 11.965 million head, Allendale said. Placements were at 100.8 (97.0 average estimate, 90.9 last month) at 1.842 million head.

Cattle placements were above expectations by 3-4% at 101. We were looking at 97, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were down 0.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.92%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.24%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.53% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.04. European stocks traded cautiously on Monday, following Friday’s losses, as worries about record Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations, a slow vaccination rollout and delays in vaccine supplies offset prospects of further stimulus in the US. Both AstraZeneca and Pfizer have said they won't be able to meet delivery targets to Europe in the coming weeks. In addition, the US President is expected to reimpose a travel ban on the EU and the UK over fears of new coronavirus strain. The Shanghai Composite added 17.49 points or 0.48% to 3624.24 on Monday, extending gains of 1.11% last week and closing at 5-year highs as investors were optimistic that COVID-19 vaccines will reduce the infection rate globally and that US economic recovery will strengthen as lawmakers continue negotiations over President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.13%, EUR/USD was down 0.14% and USD/JPY was up 0.02%.

Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.10%, and March gasoline is up 0.38%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.Choice rose $1.42 to $218.91.Select went up 84 cents to to…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The industry will await the upcoming cattle inventory that is expected to reflect the cattle cycle has peaked and is in a slow decline, accord…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Slaughter rates remained steady with last week at 651,000 head, well above last year at 633,000, according to The Cattle Report. Ample supplie…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market is calling for “steady to higher” trade today after Friday’s strong day, Total Farm Marketing said. “The stochastics have sl…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on Choice and moderately higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light of…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News