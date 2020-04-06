Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were weak to lower on light to moderate demand and heavy offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 39 cents to $230.05/cwt.
- Select was 81 cents lower to $215.03.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
“Beef values have closed lower for nine straight sessions, but have only retaken a little more than half of the previous surge,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Cash cattle traded as low as 105 on Friday afternoon vs 112-112 earlier in the week and 120-122 the previous week. Especially given the sharp selloff in April lives, futures are trading at a historic discount to the cash market.”
Traders continue to watch to see what impact the coronavirus will have on slaughter plants and boxed beef values. “At a National Beef Packing Company slaughter plant in Iowa, the plant had to close for cleaning,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $229.74, down $0.70 on the day.”