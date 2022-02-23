 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Beef prices may be reaching winter highs, and a potential pull back may be at stake as charts turn more negative, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Despite holding support on the April contract on Tuesday, price action is soft at the bottom of the $3.00 trading range, and testing support at the 20-day moving average.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.56% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.08%, France's CAC 40 was up 1.12%, Germany's DAX Index rose by 0.72% and London's FTSE 100 was up 0.49. Europe's major stock indices traded higher on Wednesday, snapping a five-day rout as investors assessed limited sanction action against Russia following the Kremlin's order to deploy troops in Ukraine's breakaway regions. At the same time, market participants were now less sure about the pace of the US Fed's tightening cycle, given the developments in Eastern Europe. Meantime, traders also digested an unexpected downturn in Germany's GfK consumer confidence gauge. On the earnings front, utility Uniper FY 2021 results switched to a net loss of €4,106M and the German firm announced the lowest legal dividends possible, aiming to preserve cash amid high volatility in energy prices and aggravating tensions in Eastern Europe. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.93% to close at 3,489 while the Shenzhen Component gained 1.9% to 13,550 on Wednesday, as global investors bought back select mainland shares a day after being rattled by escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. China's ambassador to the UN earlier this week called on all parties concerned in the Ukraine crisis to exercise restraint and avoid any action that might fuel tensions. Adding to bullish sentiment, China unveiled on Tuesday bigger tax and fee cuts amid efforts to support a slowing economy. This followed a series of monetary easing measures recently introduced by the central bank including liquidity injections and policy loan rate cuts. High-growth technology, healthcare and new energy firms led the market higher, with notable gains from East Money (4%),

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.08%, EUR/USD was up 0.17% and USD/JPY was up 0.03%.

Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.51%, and March gasoline is up 1.12%.

