Allendale reported that European Union plans to allow more U.S. beef imports cleared a key hurdle when E.U. lawmakers specializing in trade backed the move, which is likely to ease transatlantic tensions. Members of the parliament's international trade committee voted 26-7, with four abstentions, for an agreement that will see U.S. farmers fill the majority of an existing 45,000-metric ton allotment.
Beef prices are down over the past week and this could leave a “steady at best” for the cash market this week with last week’s cash market, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.06% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.13%, France’s CAC 40 was unchanged, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.12% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.13%. Main stock indexes in Europe traded mixed on Tuesday, in line with its Asian peers as lack of clarity about progress in US China trade talks hit investors’ optimism. The Shanghai Composite closed nearly flat at 2907 on Tuesday, following news that China and the United States have “reached consensus on properly resolving relevant issues” and agreed to stay in contact on the remaining points for a “phase one” trade deal.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.06%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was up 0.07%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 27 cents (0.47%), and December gasoline is up 0.80%.